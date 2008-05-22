



Andere artikelen







008 Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody



Gepubliceerd op 22 mei 2008 UN GRAN SALUDO PARA UNA PERSONA MUY ESPECIAL PARA MI: MARIA STAR, TE QUIERO MUCHO





join (únete al grupo): https://www.facebook.com/groups/87855...

visit and follow (visita y síguenos): https://www.facebook.com/pages/Billbo...



Unchained Melody (Melodia desencadenada)



Lyrics



Oh, my love

my darling

I've hungered for your touch

a long lonely time

and time goes by so slowly

and time can do so much

are you still mine?

I need your love

I need your love

Godspeed your love to me



Lonely rivers flow to the sea,

to the sea

to the open arms of the sea

lonely rivers sigh 'wait for me, wait for me'

I'll be coming home wait for me



Oh, my love

my darling

I've hungered for your touch

a long lonely time

and time goes by so slowly

and time can do so much

are you still mine?

I need your love

I need your love

Godspeed your love to me









Geplaatst op 29 augustus 2017 17:01 en 15 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie | Tip een vriend | Begin uw eigen weblog



Deel dit artikel via:











R eacties van leden



Je reactie

Naam Gast Reactie



Beveiligingsvraag



Welk dier is dit?





Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.







