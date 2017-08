011 Herman's Hermits - There's a Kind of Hush



My favorite Herman's Hermits song. Recorded in 1967, the year of the "Summer of Love" and this song is one of the best love songs. A simpler time and a simpler place where love ruled over anything else. For the youth and counter-culture generation, the 60's truly was the "Decade of Love"