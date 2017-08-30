018 A ROAD TRIP WITH JIM MORRISON

Delen     Populaire blogs     Volgende blog »
The Record Cabinet - See also www.blueslabel.nl
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time.
De Platenkast ~ Muziek of toonkunst is de kunstzinnige schikking en combinatie van de klanken van muziekinstrumenten of de menselijke stem teneinde schoonheid van vorm dan wel uitdrukking van emotie te bereiken. Aan muziek kunnen de aspecten toonhoogte, ritme, geluidssterkte (muzikale dynamiek), klankkleur en textuur (monofonie, polyfonie e.d.) onderscheiden worden, maar ook stilte. Het woord 'muziek' is afgeleid van het Griekse μουσική (mousikè), 'kunst van de Muzen'. | Voor zover bekend hebben alle culturen in alle tijden muziek gekend, maar omdat deze kunst op verschillende plaatsen en in verschillende tijden steeds weer anders beoefend (en ervaren) werd en wordt, is er geen eensgezindheid omtrent de definitie van muziek: wanneer is iets muziek en wanneer niet? Het uiteindelijke antwoord op deze kernvraag verschilt bij de diverse muziektheoretici en filosofen. Dit verklaart wel de grote verscheidenheid aan muziekstijlen door de tijden heen, in diverse (sub)culturen. | Het is echter wel een onomstreden feit dat het bij muziek altijd om het hoorbare (of het ontbreken daarvan) gaat, in tegenstelling tot het zichtbare in de beeldende kunsten. Muziek is een tijdskunst, met hoorbare (geluiden, klanken, tonen) of onhoorbare (stiltes, pauzes) elementen in opeenvolging of tegelijkertijd. Daarnaast worden geluiden alleen tot muziek gerekend als zij met die bedoeling voortgebracht worden door een muziekinstrument of de menselijke stem. Muziek kan dus niet 'per ongeluk' worden gemaakt. Daarmee is muziek nauw verwant aan poëzie, waarbij de beide elementen van zichtbaar en hoorbaar verenigd worden, hetgeen bij geschreven muziek eveneens het geval is. [Bron: WikipediA]



blueslabel.nl
Categorieën Overzicht
• = Categorieën met een (*) zijn actief!
• =
• * Top100 Aller Tijden 1968 t/m 2016
• * Top200 Aller Tijden Facebook 2016
• * Afbeeldingen
• = Astrologie
• = Computer
• * Divers (1)
• = Hobby
• * Humor
• * Kunst
• = Muziek
• = Seizoenen
• = Software
• * Spelen
• = Spiritueel
• = Sport
• = Tantra
• = Vakanties
• = Vrouwen
• * Wetenschap
• *
• = = = = = MIJN FAVORIETE MUZIEK
• * Abba
• ~ Adiemus
• ~ Andre Rieu
• ~ Anouk
• * Animals
• * AC/DC
• ~ Björk
• ~ Bløf
• ~ Boudewijn de Groot
• * Brainbox
• ~ Bryan Adams
• ~ Chris Hinze
• ~ Buddy Holly
• * Bruce Springsteen
• ~ Black Sabbath
• * Boston
• * Beatles
• ~ Clouseau
• * Creedence clearwater revival
• * Crosby Stills Nash & Young
• ~ Cher
• ~ Cranberries
• ~ Dave Berry
• * David Bowie
• * Deep Purple
• * Dr. Hook
• ~ Delerium
• * Doors
• * Elvis Presley
• ~ Enigma
• ~ Enya
• ~ Eagles
• ~ Earth wind and fire
• ~ Era
• * Frank Zappa
• * Fleetwood Mac
• ~ Guns N' Roses
• ~ Golden Earring
• ~ Harry Jekkers
• * Herman Brood
• * Hollies
• ~ Joe Cocker
• ~ SHAKIRA
• ~ METALLICA
• * Rod Stewart
• * Rolling Stones
• ~ OUTSIDERS
• ~ PsyTidus DJ
• ~ Simply Red
• ~ TALKING HEADS
• ~ Within Temptation
• * Santana
• ~ Scorpions
• ~ Marco Borsato
• ~ Lou Reed
• ~ René Froger
• ~ Mink De Ville
• ~ Roy Orbison
• * Everly Brothers
• ~ Sarah Brightman
• ~ Sacred Spirit
• * Mamas and the Papas
• * Shadows
• ~ Cusco
• ~ Frans Bauer
• ~ Spirits of Nature
• ~ River Dance
• * UB 40
• ~ Vangelis
• ~ Led Zeppelin
• * Queen
• ~ Meat Loaf
• ~ Moody Blues
• ~ Supertramp
• * dIRE sTRAITS
• ~ Marillion
• * Toto
• * Procol Harum
• ~ Kiss
• ~ U2
• * Simon and Garfunkel
• * Nirvana
• ~ Kate Bush !!!
• ~ Yanni
• ~ Katie Melua
• ~ Norah Jones
• ~ Clannad
• * Michael Jackson
• * Pink Floyd
• ~ Bon Jovi
• * Bee Gees
• * Tina Turner
• * Elton John
• ~ John Miles
• = = = == = = = = = WERELDMUZIEK
• * Divers (2)
• = = = = = = = = = = = = THE BLUES
• * B.B. King
• ~ Cuby & The Blizzards
• ~ Eric Clapton
• * Jimi Hendrix
• * Joe Bonamassa
• ~ John Mayall
• * Nina Simone
• ~ Dave Hole
• ~ Robben Ford
• ~ Buddy Guy
• * ZZ Top
• ~ SEASICK STEVE
• ~ Gary Moore
• ~ Steve Vai
• ~ Gerry Lane
• ~ Sonny Landreth
• = = = = = = = = = = = = = = DIVERS
• * BLUES REVERBNATION
• * POP REVERBNATION
• * BLUES LIJSTEN
• * POP LIJSTEN
• * BLUES VIDEO'S
• * POP VIDEO'S
• * Blues Label
• * Gigs
• * AMERICANA (F)
• * COUNTRY (F)
• * BLUES (F1)
• * BLUES (F2)
• * BLUES (F3)
• * BLUES (F4)
• * ROCK (F)
• * SOUL (F)
• * POP (F1)
• * POP (F2)
• * POP (F3)
• * POP (F4)
• * POP (F5)
• * POP (F6)
• * SRV (F)

• * Old Radio
• * Gramophone
• * Oldskewljamz
• * Oldies Station (1)
• * Oldies Station (2)
• * Classic Rock Hits
• * Legacy Recordings
• * Muziek met DJ: Johan Derksen
• * Muziek voor Volwassenen 2017
• * Pop Music Mix VIDEO'S (1)
• * Pop Music Mix VIDEO'S (2)
• * Pop Music Mix VIDEO'S (3)
_



_

018 A ROAD TRIP WITH JIM MORRISON


Gepubliceerd op 11 mrt. 2017

December 1970 / Early 1971 - A Road Trip with Jim Morrison, CA. (©Charlotte Stewart)

THE LAST KNOWN FOOTAGE OF JAMES DOUGLAS MORRISON ALIVE

-©Lisa Capretto (Huffington Post)
“We became drinking buddies,” Stewart says. “We used to go down the street, close to where my store was, and sit at a bar and talk... On more than one occasion, I would help him home, either to his or mine.”
She continues, “I wasn’t looking for romance, I wasn’t looking for a partner. I was just kind of a buddy that he could talk to. Well, I call it a ‘buddy with benefits,’ if you know what I mean.”
In the midst of their friendship, Morrison found himself facing serious charges for indecent exposure. “There was a lot of paparazzi around, there was a lot of, oh, just hassle in his life,” she says. “I think he just wanted to get away.
So, Morrison invited Stewart to accompany him on a short road trip.
We hopped in his car and we drove up the coast of California, stopping in little bars and pool halls all the way,” Stewart says. “We went up to Cambria, which is where the Hearst Castle is, took the bus up to the Hearst Castle and nobody recognized him at all.”
Stewart took video of their four-day trip together, but points out that, for the most part, she and Morrison quietly took it all in.
“There wasn’t a lot of talking. It was mainly driving, looking out the window at the Pacific Ocean,” she says. “We had a very nice time.”
Unfortunately, they wouldn’t be spending any more time together.
“He dropped me off, and I never saw him again,” Stewart says. “I think I was one of the last people to spend some personal time [with him]. He left soon afterward for Paris and, as you know, he died there.”
*******************************************

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use & for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Copyrighted materials contained herein belong to their respective copyright holders;
I DO NOT CLAIM OWNERSHIP OVER ANY OF THESE VIDEOS.






