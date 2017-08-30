



Andere artikelen







018 A ROAD TRIP WITH JIM MORRISON



Gepubliceerd op 11 mrt. 2017 December 1970 / Early 1971 - A Road Trip with Jim Morrison, CA. (©Charlotte Stewart)



THE LAST KNOWN FOOTAGE OF JAMES DOUGLAS MORRISON ALIVE



-©Lisa Capretto (Huffington Post)

“We became drinking buddies,” Stewart says. “We used to go down the street, close to where my store was, and sit at a bar and talk... On more than one occasion, I would help him home, either to his or mine.”

She continues, “I wasn’t looking for romance, I wasn’t looking for a partner. I was just kind of a buddy that he could talk to. Well, I call it a ‘buddy with benefits,’ if you know what I mean.”

In the midst of their friendship, Morrison found himself facing serious charges for indecent exposure. “There was a lot of paparazzi around, there was a lot of, oh, just hassle in his life,” she says. “I think he just wanted to get away.

So, Morrison invited Stewart to accompany him on a short road trip.

We hopped in his car and we drove up the coast of California, stopping in little bars and pool halls all the way,” Stewart says. “We went up to Cambria, which is where the Hearst Castle is, took the bus up to the Hearst Castle and nobody recognized him at all.”

Stewart took video of their four-day trip together, but points out that, for the most part, she and Morrison quietly took it all in.

“There wasn’t a lot of talking. It was mainly driving, looking out the window at the Pacific Ocean,” she says. “We had a very nice time.”

Unfortunately, they wouldn’t be spending any more time together.

“He dropped me off, and I never saw him again,” Stewart says. “I think I was one of the last people to spend some personal time [with him]. He left soon afterward for Paris and, as you know, he died there.”

*******************************************



Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use & for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Copyrighted materials contained herein belong to their respective copyright holders;

I DO NOT CLAIM OWNERSHIP OVER ANY OF THESE VIDEOS.









Geplaatst op 30 augustus 2017 16:03 en 53 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie | Tip een vriend | Begin uw eigen weblog



Deel dit artikel via:











R eacties van leden



Je reactie

Naam Gast Reactie



Beveiligingsvraag



Welk dier is dit?





Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.







