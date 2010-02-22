019 The Doors - Ghost Song

Gepubliceerd op 22 feb. 2010
My third SMV (Spore music video) attempt. This time I went back to The Doors and picked off three songs from the American Prayer album. The video will open up with Jim's recollection of his move to California; Dawn's Highway. Afterwards it fades into Awake which opens up Ghost Song.
Filmed in Spore: Galactic Adventure's Adventure Editor, a rather flexible tool for people who lack any other medium to make films in.
Edited in Windows Movie Maker. And I do not believe I am infringing on any copyright as noted by the Free Use disclaimer below.
The game Spore and its expansion Spore: Galactic Adventures used by Maxis/EA
Dawn's Highway, Ghost Song, and Awake by The Doors.
