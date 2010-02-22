



Andere artikelen







019 The Doors - Ghost Song



Gepubliceerd op 22 feb. 2010 My third SMV (Spore music video) attempt. This time I went back to The Doors and picked off three songs from the American Prayer album. The video will open up with Jim's recollection of his move to California; Dawn's Highway. Afterwards it fades into Awake which opens up Ghost Song.



Filmed in Spore: Galactic Adventure's Adventure Editor, a rather flexible tool for people who lack any other medium to make films in.



Edited in Windows Movie Maker. And I do not believe I am infringing on any copyright as noted by the Free Use disclaimer below.



The game Spore and its expansion Spore: Galactic Adventures used by Maxis/EA

Dawn's Highway, Ghost Song, and Awake by The Doors.



Copyright Disclaimer: Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.









Geplaatst op 30 augustus 2017 16:06 en 56 keer bekeken

Geef uw reactie | Tip een vriend | Begin uw eigen weblog



Deel dit artikel via:











R eacties van leden



Je reactie

Naam Gast Reactie



Beveiligingsvraag



Welk dier is dit?





Er zijn nog geen reacties gegeven.







