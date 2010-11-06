



Gepubliceerd op 6 nov. 2010 *Update* Here was the clear HD tv version of the Daydream Believer music video. Many ask where is the HD now, when this video was uploaded years ago on here (in 2010), it was high quality and very clear but since Davy Jones death, this video has gotten all the views and shares that it did. Gerald Way adding to that count with his Twitter comments of "This is the song serial killers listen to." lol. Once Rhino Records/WMG put in a copyright claim right after Davy's death and I acknowledged it, the video quality is now locked at no higher than 240P. I would assume at the request of the copyright holders to YouTube and that is fine. At least you can still hear the song clearly even if the video isn't of the best quality anymore. I am sorry for that. Thank you Rhino/WMG for letting this video remain up to share with the fans of the Monkees, this song, Davy's dance moves that Axl Rose borrowed in the 80s and Mike's tie guitar playing. Enjoy.



I don't own this video or the content herein - owned by Rhino Records - WMG. I am sharing it from one fan to another to showcase the Monkees music and it's affect on pop music today. No profit is being made whatsoever. No copyright infringement intended.



RIP Davy Jones. A talented soul gone too soon. You will be missed. :(



"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use."









