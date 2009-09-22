



026 The Doors - Shaman's blues



Gepubliceerd op 22 sep. 2009 "Shaman's blues"



Words & music: Jim Morrison

Album: "The soft parade" (40th Anniversary Edition)



Yet another great song from "The soft parade" album. John gives the track a great tempo, Ray's keyboard is on fire, Robby adds his liquid magic and Jim's vocal perormance shows to everyone who the Shaman is.

Enjoy!



"Do you often stop and whisper in Saturday's shore?

The whole world's a saviour

Who could ever ask for more?"



PS: Offensive/idiotic comments will be erased. I'm all for freedom of speech but I will not tolerate dickheads who try to pick up a fight in order to find a meaning in their pathetic lives by dissing the band.

John, Ray, Jim and Robbie have opened "the doors of perception" for all of us; if you do not wish to enter,then you should simply...drift away. ^^

Thank you :)









