029 AC/DC - Hells Bells (Official Video)



Gepubliceerd op 8 mrt. 2013 Back in Black:

Buy/Listen: https://lnk.to/backinblack!ythb



About the album:

Back in Black is the seventh studio album by Australian rock band AC/DC. Produced by Robert John "Mutt" Lange, the album was released on 25 July 1980 by Albert Productions and Atlantic Records. Their sixth international release, Back in Black was an unprecedented success: it has sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide. Its enormous sales figures have made it the second-highest-selling album in history. The band supported the album with a yearlong world tour, cementing them among the most popular music acts of the early 1980s.



Follow AC/DC:

Spotify - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/ACDCs...

Facebook - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/ACDCf...

Twitter - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/ACDCt...

Instagram - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/ACDCi...

YouTube - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/ACDCy...



