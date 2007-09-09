



030 A Whiter Shade Of Pale - Procol Harum



Gepubliceerd op 9 sep. 2007 Also see https://youtu.be/_trOp2HGUAM?t=223 - And could you please stop commenting about it being 'originally written by' Johann Sebastian Bach? I tried to find similarities with "Air on G String", "Ich steh mit einem Fuß im Grabe" (BWV 156), "O Mensch bewein dein' Sünde groß" (BWV 622), "Sleepers, Wake!" from Bach, but honestly: None of them warrant the claim that the melody is borrowed from any of them. It's quite a stretch to find similarities, even, between chord-schemes, bass-lines, and the two or three tone-sequences that match with aforementioned pieces by Bach; You could then say the same about ALL pop hits! To claim it borrows ideas from "When a Man Loves a Woman" (Percy Sledge) is like saying every pop-song in C-minor borrows ideas from songs with the same tempo. This composition stands tall on its own. Every song out there is *inspired* by those from other songwriters, you don't need to brag about your miracle discovery;

Original 16mm Scopitone conversion, from the 'summer of love' 1967 hit record, remuxed and refurbished in 2006 (I should re-upload in higher quality, I know, I will when I find the time to search my harddisks..). Fixed audio-sync (it was badly done). Sound engineer of this famous mono mix was Keith Grant. Vocals and piano played by Gary Brooker. Matthew Fisher played the Hammond organ, and these original lyrics were written by Keith Reid;



We skipped the light fandango

turned cartwheels 'cross the floor

I was feeling kinda' seasick

the crowd called out for more

the room was humming harder

as the ceiling flew away

when we called out for another drink

the waiter brought a tray



and so it was that later

as a mirror told its tale

that her face at first just ghostly

turned a whiter shade of pale



She said: "There is no reason

and the truth is plain to see"

but I wandered through my playing cards

would not let her be

one of sixteen vestal virgins

who were leaving for the coast

and although my eyes were open

they might just as well've been closed



and so it was that later

as the miller told his tale

that her face at first just ghostly

turned a whiter shade of pale..





Copyright Disclaimer; Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.









