030 A Whiter Shade Of Pale - Procol Harum

The Record Cabinet
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time.
_
Welkom op mijn Weblog

De Platenkast ~ Muziek of toonkunst is de kunstzinnige schikking en combinatie van de klanken van muziekinstrumenten of de menselijke stem teneinde schoonheid van vorm dan wel uitdrukking van emotie te bereiken. Aan muziek kunnen de aspecten toonhoogte, ritme, geluidssterkte (muzikale dynamiek), klankkleur en textuur (monofonie, polyfonie e.d.) onderscheiden worden, maar ook stilte. Het woord 'muziek' is afgeleid van het Griekse μουσική (mousikè), 'kunst van de Muzen'. | Voor zover bekend hebben alle culturen in alle tijden muziek gekend, maar omdat deze kunst op verschillende plaatsen en in verschillende tijden steeds weer anders beoefend (en ervaren) werd en wordt, is er geen eensgezindheid omtrent de definitie van muziek: wanneer is iets muziek en wanneer niet? Het uiteindelijke antwoord op deze kernvraag verschilt bij de diverse muziektheoretici en filosofen. Dit verklaart wel de grote verscheidenheid aan muziekstijlen door de tijden heen, in diverse (sub)culturen. | Het is echter wel een onomstreden feit dat het bij muziek altijd om het hoorbare (of het ontbreken daarvan) gaat, in tegenstelling tot het zichtbare in de beeldende kunsten. Muziek is een tijdskunst, met hoorbare (geluiden, klanken, tonen) of onhoorbare (stiltes, pauzes) elementen in opeenvolging of tegelijkertijd. Daarnaast worden geluiden alleen tot muziek gerekend als zij met die bedoeling voortgebracht worden door een muziekinstrument of de menselijke stem. Muziek kan dus niet 'per ongeluk' worden gemaakt. Daarmee is muziek nauw verwant aan poëzie, waarbij de beide elementen van zichtbaar en hoorbaar verenigd worden, hetgeen bij geschreven muziek eveneens het geval is. [Bron: WikipediA]



_



Gastenboek berichten
Ron Cijs
03 april 2017 20:41
_
Beste Nico, ik heb hem geplaatst ;-) Groet, Ron

Nico uit Gouda
15 maart 2017 21:49
_
Hallo Ron Cijs. M.b.t. het onderwerp Top100 Aller Tijden 1968 t/m 2016 op deze weblog kan je de bovenste helft van http://totaallijstenvandesingle-enalbumthats.blogspot.nl/ daar plaatsen indien je dit wilt. Nico. :-)

Nico uit Gouda
15 maart 2017 21:44
_
Hallo Ron Cijs en alle anderen die dit lezen: Op http://www.radioveronica.nl/acties/stem-op-jouw-favoriete-albums-en-win-een-usb-platenspeler?intern=overview kan nu gestemd worden op de jaarlijkse album top 750 allertijden op Radio Veronica. Uitzending vanaf maandag 27 maart. Hartelijke groeten van Nico uit Gouda. :-)




_

Andere artikelen



030 A Whiter Shade Of Pale - Procol Harum


Gepubliceerd op 9 sep. 2007

Also see https://youtu.be/_trOp2HGUAM?t=223 - And could you please stop commenting about it being 'originally written by' Johann Sebastian Bach? I tried to find similarities with "Air on G String", "Ich steh mit einem Fuß im Grabe" (BWV 156), "O Mensch bewein dein' Sünde groß" (BWV 622), "Sleepers, Wake!" from Bach, but honestly: None of them warrant the claim that the melody is borrowed from any of them. It's quite a stretch to find similarities, even, between chord-schemes, bass-lines, and the two or three tone-sequences that match with aforementioned pieces by Bach; You could then say the same about ALL pop hits! To claim it borrows ideas from "When a Man Loves a Woman" (Percy Sledge) is like saying every pop-song in C-minor borrows ideas from songs with the same tempo. This composition stands tall on its own. Every song out there is *inspired* by those from other songwriters, you don't need to brag about your miracle discovery;
I'm holding a do-I-give-a-shit-o-meter in my hand, and the needle's not moving.
Here's some Bach for you: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qs8By...

Original 16mm Scopitone conversion, from the 'summer of love' 1967 hit record, remuxed and refurbished in 2006 (I should re-upload in higher quality, I know, I will when I find the time to search my harddisks..). Fixed audio-sync (it was badly done). Sound engineer of this famous mono mix was Keith Grant. Vocals and piano played by Gary Brooker. Matthew Fisher played the Hammond organ, and these original lyrics were written by Keith Reid;

We skipped the light fandango
turned cartwheels 'cross the floor
I was feeling kinda' seasick
the crowd called out for more
the room was humming harder
as the ceiling flew away
when we called out for another drink
the waiter brought a tray

and so it was that later
as a mirror told its tale
that her face at first just ghostly
turned a whiter shade of pale

She said: "There is no reason
and the truth is plain to see"
but I wandered through my playing cards
would not let her be
one of sixteen vestal virgins
who were leaving for the coast
and although my eyes were open
they might just as well've been closed

and so it was that later
as the miller told his tale
that her face at first just ghostly
turned a whiter shade of pale..


Copyright Disclaimer; Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.






