031 Simon & Garfunkel - Mrs. Robinson (Audio)

Gepubliceerd op 16 apr. 2013

Simon & Garfunkel's official audio for 'Mrs. Robinson'. Click to listen to Simon & Garfunkel on Spotify:http://smarturl.it/SandGSpotify?IQid=...



As featured on The Essential Simon & Garfunkel. Click to buy the track or album via iTunes:http://smarturl.it/SandGEssential?IQi...

Google Play: http://smarturl.it/SandGMRGplay?IQid=...

Amazon: http://smarturl.it/SandGAmazon?IQid=S...



More from Simon & Garfunkel

Bridge Over Troubled Water: https://youtu.be/4G-YQA_bsOU

The Boxer: https://youtu.be/l3LFML_pxlY

Cecilia: https://youtu.be/e5uei2AFEaQ



More great 60s videos here: http://smarturl.it/uUltimate60s?IQid=...



Follow Simon & Garfunkel

Website: http://www.simonandgarfunkel.com/us/home

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SimonandGarf...



Subscribe to Simon & Garfunkel on YouTube: http://smarturl.it/SandGSub?IQid=SandGMR



---------



Lyrics:



And here's to you, Mrs. Robinson,

Jesus loves you more than you will know.

God bless you, please Mrs. Robinson.

Heaven holds a place for those whopray,

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey



We'd like to know a little bit about you for our files

We'd like to help you learn to help yourself.

Look around you all you see are sympathetic eyes,

Stroll around the grounds until you feel at home.



And here's to you, Mrs. Robinson,

Jesus loves you more than you will know.

God bless you, please, Mrs. Robinson.

Heaven holds a place for those who pray,

Hey, hey, hey

Hey, hey, hey