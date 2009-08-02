



035 Happy Together - Turtles



Gepubliceerd op 2 aug. 2009



Imagine me and you I do

I think about you day and night

It's only right

To think about the girl you love

And hold her tight

So happy together



If I should call you up invest a dime

And you say you belong to me

And ease my mind

Imagine how the world could be

So very fine

So happy together



I can see me lovin' nobody but you

For all my life

When you're with me baby the skies'll be blue

For all my life



Me and you and you and me

No matter how they toss the dice

It had to be

The only one for me is you

And you for me

So happy together



I can see me lovin' nobody but you

For all my life

When you're with me baby the skies'll be blue

For all my life



Me and you and you and me

No matter how they toss the dice

It had to be

The only one for me is you

And you for me

So happy together



Me and you and you and me

No matter how they toss the dice

It had to be

The only one for me is you

And you for me



So happy together

So happy together

How is the weather

So happy together

We're happy together

So happy together

Happy together

So happy together

So happy together









Geplaatst op 01 september 2017

