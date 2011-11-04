



058 The Seekers - Georgy Girl (1967 - Stereo)



Gepubliceerd op 4 nov. 2011 Back in 1967, when The Seekers returned home to Australia for a visit, little did they know that their free concert at the Myer Music Bowl in their home town of Melbourne would break attendance records for the Southern hemisphere and TV ratings records for Australia! (continued...)



The concert forms part of the DVD 'The Seekers at Home and Down Under'. The group sang live on the day, but because no promo video existed for the original (1966) hit version of the song, it is this which I've used for the audio, extending the video to include the middle 8 bars. The DVD with the live audio, (along with all The Seekers' hits and much more) is available to buy on Amazon. You can see the clip here for comparison:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c-GAp...

More of these videos on the playlists below:

Best of the 60s in stereo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PSxwq...

Reunion Performances: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOlPC...

The Seekers concluded their Golden Jubilee tour in New Zealand in November 2014, and Judith Durham began her farewell tour there in April 2016. visit http://www.TheSeekers50th.com andhttp://judithdurham.com for more info and news.









Geplaatst op 03 september 2017 13:22 en 41 keer bekeken

