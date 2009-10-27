



059 Stand By Me, Ben E King, 1961



When the night has come

And the land is dark

And the moon is the only light we'll see

No I won't be afraid, no I won't be afraid

Just as long as you stand, stand by me



And darlin', darlin', stand by me, oh now now stand by me

Stand by me, stand by me



If the sky that we look upon

Should tumble and fall

And the mountains should crumble to the sea

I won't cry, I won't cry, no I won't shed a tear

Just as long as you stand, stand by me



And darlin', darlin', stand by me, oh stand by me

Stand by me, stand by me, stand by me-e, yeah



Whenever you're in trouble won't you stand by me, oh now now stand by me

Oh stand by me, stand by me, stand by me



Darlin', darlin', stand by me-e, stand by me

Oh stand by me, stand by me, stand by me









