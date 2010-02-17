076 The Doors - Love Street

Gepubliceerd op 17 feb. 2010
"Love Street" is a 1968 song by The Doors which appears on their album Waiting For The Sun. The song is about the street in Laurel Canyon, California, where Jim Morrison lived with his girlfriend Pamela Courson.
Love Street was one of the many songs Jim wrote for Pam
She lives on Love Street
Lingers long on Love Street
She has a house and garden
I would like to see what happens
She has robes and she has monkeys
Lazy diamond studded flunkies
She has wisdom and knows what to do
She has me and she has you
She has wisdom and knows what to do
She has me and she has you
I see you live on Love Street
There's this store where the creatures meet
I wonder what they do in there
Summer Sunday and a year
I guess I like it fine, so far
She lives on Love Street
Lingers long on Love Street
She has a house and garden
I would like to see what happens
La, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la, la
La, la, la, la, la, la, la