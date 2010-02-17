



076 The Doors - Love Street



Gepubliceerd op 17 feb. 2010 "Love Street" is a 1968 song by The Doors which appears on their album Waiting For The Sun. The song is about the street in Laurel Canyon, California, where Jim Morrison lived with his girlfriend Pamela Courson.

Love Street was one of the many songs Jim wrote for Pam





She lives on Love Street

Lingers long on Love Street

She has a house and garden

I would like to see what happens



She has robes and she has monkeys

Lazy diamond studded flunkies

She has wisdom and knows what to do

She has me and she has you



She has wisdom and knows what to do

She has me and she has you



I see you live on Love Street

There's this store where the creatures meet

I wonder what they do in there

Summer Sunday and a year

I guess I like it fine, so far



She lives on Love Street

Lingers long on Love Street

She has a house and garden

I would like to see what happens



La, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

La, la, la, la, la, la, la









Geplaatst op 05 september 2017 13:49 en 12 keer bekeken

